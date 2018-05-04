Cincy
Happy #NationalStarWarsDay ‘ May The Fourth Be With You”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
If you are a big Star Wars fan? Then today is your day Cincinnati.

Today is that special day to celebrate the franchise that surrounds us penetrates us and binds the galaxy (of modern pop culture) together.

It was the fans who established “Star Wars Day” on May 4, or “May the Fourth,” inspired by a pun on “May the force be with you,” one of the saga’s many, many famous lines.  Some stores will even give you a discount on today, so make sure you take advantage of all of the perks Fasho!!!(FOX19)

Fasho THoughts:

  • How do you feel about this day?
  • Are you a big Star Wars fan?
  • Do you have the Force?
Don Juan Fasho

