Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Watch: Terry Crews Joins Kevin Hart For A Kid’s Gymnastics Class On ‘What The Fit’

You'll want to see these two compete in their unique floor routines

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

On this week’s episode of Kevin Hart‘s Youtube original series What The Fit, athlete and actor Terry Crews joins the comedian for an unlikely day of gymnastics.

The fun begins with Hart and Crews going for a relaxing Thai massage, but quickly find out that the masseuse uses her feet to massage them. After that, the duo join a children’s gymnastics class, where they hilariously attempt everything from jumps, to barrel rolls, and even some somersaults over one another. Lastly, the men are coached by young athletes before performing floor routines, and one of them actually scores a few 10’s.

Peep the entire episode below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 11 hours ago
05.04.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 19 hours ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 23 hours ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 3 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 1 week ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 1 week ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now