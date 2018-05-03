Feature Story
This Kid Shoots Her Shot With Walmart By Trying To Become The Next Viral Sensation

We ain't mad.

Posted 17 hours ago
Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Walmart continues to be lit thanks to the groundwork laid by Yodeling Walmart Kid.

Many people have tried to emulate his success with parodies and other yodel-centric performances.

However, one girl is taking an alternative route, by showcasing her great dance skills for an international audience.

Estelle Martin of Buffalo, New York took to the electronics section of Walmart to show off her moves to the K-Pop song “Time for the Moon Night” by GFRIEND.

Estelle’s interpretation of the song got nothing but love from the online community.

Could this be the next Walmart sensation?

If you let the Internet tell it, Walmart is the new spot to drop your latest mixtape, cover song, or performance piece.

All the young talent out there… stay woke.

