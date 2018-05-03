Body Cam Footage From 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Released

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Body Cam Footage From 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Released

The footage was released in response to a lawsuit from media outlets.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 10 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The October 2017 shooting massacre left the nation devastated and claimed the lives of many innocent bystanders. At the time, there was no official body cam footage released to the public, but that changed recently thanks to a lawsuit from media outlets.

Gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino back in October 2017 killing 58 people and injuring several more, as reported by NPR, newly released body cam footage from local police during the deadly encounter offers a closer look at the frantic moments that occurred during the shooting and the discovery of Paddock’s body from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Via NPR:

Newly released body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provides a closer look at the tense moments for police during and following the October 2017 mass shooting in which Stephen Paddock opened fire. The footage from two officers was released Wednesday in response to a lawsuit brought by multiple news organizations seeking the release of 911 recordings, bodycam footage and documents related to the shooting.

The two videos are part of about 2 1/2 hours of video police released after the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday refused a request by the Las Vegas police to delay the release. Several media outlets had sued to obtain 911 recordings, body camera video and other documentation after police refused a request to release the information.

The police had argued against the release of the recordings, saying the release would “further traumatize a wounded community.” It would also force officers to “relive the incident,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Tuesday.

Las Vegas Sheriff Lombardo may have finally agreed to release the footage, but he is clearly not that happy about it. In a statement to the press, he said, “It takes a significant amount of effort and resources for detectives to review, approve body camera footage, 911 recordings and documents for release.” He continued his sentiments by stating the effort is costing taxpayers “several hundred thousand dollars.”

There are also plans to release more recordings and documentation on a rolling basis.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

AKA’s At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation Amid Sex Ring Allegations

Here Are Our Predictions For What These 7 Style Stars Will Wear At The Met Gala

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 hours ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 9 hours ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 6 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 1 week ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now