Body Cam Footage From 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Released

The October 2017 shooting massacre left the nation devastated and claimed the lives of many innocent bystanders. At the time, there was no official body cam footage released to the public, but that changed recently thanks to a lawsuit from media outlets.

Gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino back in October 2017 killing 58 people and injuring several more, as reported by NPR, newly released body cam footage from local police during the deadly encounter offers a closer look at the frantic moments that occurred during the shooting and the discovery of Paddock’s body from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Via NPR:

Newly released body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provides a closer look at the tense moments for police during and following the October 2017 mass shooting in which Stephen Paddock opened fire. The footage from two officers was released Wednesday in response to a lawsuit brought by multiple news organizations seeking the release of 911 recordings, bodycam footage and documents related to the shooting.

The two videos are part of about 2 1/2 hours of video police released after the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday refused a request by the Las Vegas police to delay the release. Several media outlets had sued to obtain 911 recordings, body camera video and other documentation after police refused a request to release the information.

The police had argued against the release of the recordings, saying the release would “further traumatize a wounded community.” It would also force officers to “relive the incident,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Tuesday.

Las Vegas Sheriff Lombardo may have finally agreed to release the footage, but he is clearly not that happy about it. In a statement to the press, he said, “It takes a significant amount of effort and resources for detectives to review, approve body camera footage, 911 recordings and documents for release.” He continued his sentiments by stating the effort is costing taxpayers “several hundred thousand dollars.”

There are also plans to release more recordings and documentation on a rolling basis.

