Several Officers Injured During Connecticut Hostage Explosions

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Several Officers Injured During Connecticut Hostage Explosions

The injured officers were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 9 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

A Connecticut man who was reportedly holding his wife hostage while barricading himself inside their home in North Haven, left several local police officers injured when an explosion happened.

As reported by the Washington Post, as many as eight police officers suffered injuries after their attempts to end a hostage situation between a North Haven man and his wife resulted in a shocking explosion. The explosion happened after police and SWAT team members spent hours trying to end the hostage situation that began as a simple call about a domestic disturbance.

Via Washington Post:

A standoff between law enforcement and a barricaded man led to explosions that set a property ablaze Wednesday night in a quiet, residential suburb near New Haven, Conn. For several days, the barricaded man had been holding his wife hostage in their home in North Haven, about five miles from the Yale University campus, according to a town official, North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda. When authorities learned of a domestic disturbance at the home, police officers and a SWAT team spent hours trying to “coax very gently and compassionately” the man out of the house, Freda said.

While the SWAT team negotiated with the suspect, police officers searched the surrounding areas of the property, including a barn behind the house. Their entry into the barn set off a loud explosion that shook the neighborhood and could be felt from several blocks away. Other explosions followed, leading authorities to conclude the barn could have been outfitted with booby traps.

As many as eight officers were injured, Jonathan R. Mulhern, deputy chief of the North Haven Police Department, told reporters. The injuries included cuts, abrasions and concussions, but none were life-threatening, Freda said. Several officers were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, which confirmed on Twitter it received seven patients involved in the explosions.

The details of the hostage situation before the explosion occurred are just as disturbing. Local police told the press that the man’s wife had been severely beaten and was being treated at a hospital. It is believed that the entire incident may have stemmed from her filing for divorce just last month. At press time, the suspect was not yet in custody, as police are attempting to find him.

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda said of the suspect, “I don’t really know much about [him],” Freda said. “We’ve never really had any issues from what I understand.” He also added that perhaps “something triggered the event today,” which he called a “chaotic tragedy.”

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Body Cam Footage From 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Released

AKA’s At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation Amid Sex Ring Allegations

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 hours ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 9 hours ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 6 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 1 week ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now