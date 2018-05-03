Music
Amazon Greenlights Meek Mill Doc Produced By Jay-Z

The rapper's controversial incarceration is being turned into a new series.

Rapper Meek Mill is really relishing in his first days of freedom.

Right after Meek was released from prison a week ago after serving time for a string of probation violations, he was flown to the Sixers playoffs game where he was welcomed home by his entire hometown.

The Meek welcome home celebrations continue with the announcement that Meek’s life story will be turned into a series for Amazon, produced by Jay-Z. This will be the third docs-series under Sean Carter’s belt, with The Kalief Browder Story earning high praise from critics and his highly anticipated Trayvon Martin doc to be released later this year.

According to the streaming platform, the series will give “unprecedented access to Mill’s life, career and criminal justice odyssey” while examining “negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of color.”

“I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story and I look forward to collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Roc Nation and the Intellectual Property Corporation on this incredible series. Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform,” says Meek.

The series will follow Meek and “his supporters as they attempt to uncover the different facets of corruption that kept the rapper under the thumb of Philadelphia’s criminal justice system for more than a decade, while revealing his life post-incarceration. Each hourlong episode will unravel Meek’s past — from the childhood trauma that shaped him as an artist, to the vast conspiracy behind his latest imprisonment — while following present day developments in his legal battle, personal life and music career. The series will also feature Meek’s original music,” Amazon revealed.

