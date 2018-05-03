GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama Wore This Double Denim Jacket For College Signing Day

Michelle Obama helped host the 2018 College Signing Day at Temple University in Philadelphia on Wednesday, celebrating the incoming Class of 2022. The Former First Lady started this event in 2014 and has remained committed and involved despite leaving the White House.

The Princeton graduate wore black slacks with her college signing day t-shirt. Her statement piece was a $1,995 Alexander McQueen double denim jacket. The peplum shape and varied colors of the jacket make it fun and add dimension to the piece. She wore her hair shoulder length with bangs and a nude lip.

The layered denim jacket is available on Net-A-Porter. This must have staple is elevated with the unique design and structure. It would look good how Mrs. Obama wore it, with black pants and a black top; however, it would also look great with a white top and one strap heels.

