2 Situations That Upset Kanye West [EXCLUSIVE]

Kanye West did several interviews and spoke out about several times he was hurt that changed his life. He mentioned that Jay-Z and Beyoncè not coming to the wedding was very hurtful. Kanye felt they were family and his brother should’ve been there on that special day.

Headkrack mentioned that maybe Jay-Z didn’t feel comfortable and had no time to be exploited at the wedding. Kanye also talked about when his wife, Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris. He felt helpless at that moment and it was one of the many reasons he cancelled his tour.

