New ‘Friday’ On The Way? Ice Cube & Mike Epps Have Something Big Brewing

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted May 3, 2018
'22 Jump Street' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

We may get to experience another crazy Friday with Craig and Dae Dae if Mike Epps‘ recent video means what we think it means.

 

The comedian posted a video of him and Ice Cube on an unknown set with the caption, “We working.”

Fans want to know exactly what the fake cousin duo is working on!

We’ve all been begging for a new Friday film for 16 years now.

Folks even have specific request for the next possible film:

Both Epps and Cube starred in All About The Benjamins — but that’s not the sequel we’re dying to see. Sorry Cube.

 

It would be dope to see the original cast team up with new comers — like DC YoungFly and Ice Cube’s son, O’shea Jr. — who would be a perfect fit for a film like Friday.

It’s all on you Cube.

via GIPHY

 

 

 

 

 

