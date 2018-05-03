Watch: A Full On Racist Brawl Happened In Santa Monica — Over A Parking Spot

Road rage and parking lot beefs happen to all of us at least once in our lives. But only in America can a simple parking dispute turn into a racist tirade.

A young African American woman in Santa Monica recently learned the hard way that even driving while Black is means for assault these days. 80-year old White man, Allan Shinerock, was arrested on Tuesday for battery on the campus of Santa Monica College after video footage showed him yelling harsh, racial slurs at the woman — and even getting physical with her.

A spat over a #SantaMonica parking spot escalates into a ugly racist rant. Then the assault starts. The shocking video going viral. Is it a hate crime? Next at 11p pic.twitter.com/kmEeobHDrm — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 3, 2018

Not only did he call her the N-word countless times, he told her that she didn’t belong in Santa Monica, yelling, “Go back to South LA”.

A bad parking job was enough to send this old guy on a racist tirade yesterday afternoon in the parking lot of the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. In addition to the slurs, the man was yelling “Go back to South LA” and that the lady “didn’t belong here.” Crazy. pic.twitter.com/YL6gfm9u6t — Enrique Conde (@EnriqueConde1) May 2, 2018

Police say the incident is being classified as a hate crime and that the investigation was ongoing. If this footage isn’t enough to charge a flagrant racist, what else will it take?!

Needless to say, folks are pissed.

This happened yesterday. In Santa Monica. On the westside of LA. A “lovely, affluential, progressive community.” This. Yesterday. https://t.co/VeLYahV41B — Robinne Lee (@robinnelee) May 3, 2018

So this is a small sampling of what this country coming to. — Lakers Illuminati (@Lakerilluminati) May 3, 2018

A spat? I think this is well beyond a spat…1 more black person and hell would have broken loose…he lucky she wasn’t wearing heels. 💯 — BigSistaLemonBey🥂💛 (@IssaBrooklynBae) May 3, 2018

Are these your people, Kanye? Huh?

