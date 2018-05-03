Ice Cube, Mike Epps, & John Witherspoon Spotted Filming New “Friday” Movie

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Ice Cube, Mike Epps, & John Witherspoon Spotted Filming New “Friday” Movie

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Fist Fight' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Craig & Day-Day look to be back in action.

It’s been a long time coming, but it finally looks like Last Friday, the 4th installment in Ice Cube’s hilarious Friday movie series, is in production. On Wednesday, Mike Epps, who plays Cube’s cousin in the series, took to his Instagram to share a photo & clip of his time on set.

“Im sitting here with big bro. We working, we working ya dig?” Epps says before Cube comes in and confirms its “Craig & Day-Day,” aka their characters in the film. Epps captioned the clip with “We working” too, but that wasn’t the only thing to get fans hyped.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 20 hours ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 20 hours ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 20 hours ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 6 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 7 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now