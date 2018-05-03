Cavs’ Kendrick Perkins To Drake: “Sit Your Ass Down & Watch The Game”

Cavs' Kendrick Perkins To Drake: "Sit Your Ass Down & Watch The Game"

Posted 4 hours ago
TORONTO, CANADA – There was a little more action on the court than expected during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night (May 1) when the Toronto Raptors took on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drake, who is a courtside regular at the Air Canada Centre and the Raptors’ team ambassador, evidently exchanged a few words with veteran Cav Kendrick Perkins twice  — once at the end of the first half and again after the game.

In a video posted to Twitter, Drake appears agitated as he confronts Perkins. As Perkins walks off, the “Nice For What” artist continues shouting at him.

