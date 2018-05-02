Cincy
Southwest Flight Lands In Cleveland with Broken Window!

Southwest Airlines Finds Five Planes In Its 737 Fleet In Need Of Repair

Again!! The Federal Aviation Administration says that Southwest Flight 957 made an unplanned landing in Cleveland this morning after reports of a broken window on the plane. The flight was scheduled to travel from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey but landed without incident  at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

A Twitter user  posted a photo showing a crack in an airplane window and said his mother was on the flight.

 

We are glad that everyone is safe.

