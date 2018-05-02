Southwest Flight Lands In Cleveland with Broken Window!

Again!! The Federal Aviation Administration says that Southwest Flight 957 made an unplanned landing in Cleveland this morning after reports of a broken window on the plane. The flight was scheduled to travel from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey but landed without incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

A Twitter user posted a photo showing a crack in an airplane window and said his mother was on the flight.

We are glad that everyone is safe.

