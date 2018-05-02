Entertainment
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In Cleveland

Posted 20 hours ago
Today Flight No. 957, which took off from Chicago Midway Airport, was diverted to Cleveland, Ohio, just before 11 a.m. two hours after taking off, according to Flight View. It landed safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and no one was injured, officials said.

A Southwest spokeswoman said the decision was made to divert the plane “for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane.”

Southwest Airline is taking a hit with yet another breaking story about their air crafts. The scary situation comes two weeks after a woman was nearly sucked out of a Southwest flight when an engine exploded in midair, causing shrapnel to shatter the plane’s window. Mom of two Jennifer Riordan was killed April 17 aboard the flight from New York City to Dallas, which made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Story developing…..

