Y’all Remember Pops…He’s On IG Trolling TF Out Of Bill Cosby’s “Stinkin’ Pee Pee”

Leave it to Pops...

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
John Witherspoon, more affectionately known as Pops, is coming for Will Smith’s title as King of Instagram. ICMYI, he responded to Bill Cosby’s guilty verdict and he didn’t have anything nice to say.

Watch up top and be sure to hit “follow.”

