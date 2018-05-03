Salty AF: Katt Williams Sued For Allegedly Hitting A Waiter With A Salt Shaker

Katt Williams Slapped With Lawsuit For Allegedly Slapping A Waiter With Salt Shaker

Katt Williams is being sued for allegedly assaulting a waiter with a salt shaker back in 2016, now he may be forced to pay a hefty tip.

Apparently, Katt and a group of friends had went to “Spondivits Restaurant” in Atlanta on April 27th of 2016 where server Kevin Oliveira stated that there would be a bit of a wait to accommodate the comedian and his large party. For some reason, Katt allegedly became upset and threw a salt shaker at his head causing “severe injuries.” He allegedly needed approximately ten stitches to treat a gash on his lip and area around his mouth.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: