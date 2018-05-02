Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Lil Wayne Performs At Pryme Bar In Dallas (Video Clip)

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Lil Wayne and the Young Money camp turned the city out for NFL Draft week 2018. A lot went on in the DFW to say the least. Check out the video clip above of Weezy performing the hit “Steady Mobbin” and the photo gallery below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

 

NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL Draft

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

41 photos Launch gallery

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Here’s A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 20 hours ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 20 hours ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 21 hours ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 6 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 7 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now