Music
Home > Music

BASE LEVEL: T Barz’s Musical Parents Would Be Eve & Usher

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
T BARZ

Source: CEZAR MOFFATT / CEZAR MOFFATT

Name: T Barz (Felecia Tunstall)

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Age: 29

Biggest Break Thus Far: Teaming up with my label BSE as well as the amazing artists that’s on the label.

Musical influences: Eve, MC Lyte, Missy, Common, Bryson Tiller, Jhene Aiko, J Cole.

When did you know you wanted to become a female MC: From a child I knew I wanted to be in entertainment from dancing, to acting. The poetry and spoken word was only halfway satisfying me so I really started taking rapping seriously when I was about 23.

T BARZ

Source: CEZAR MOFFATT / CEZAR MOFFATT

HelloBeautiful.com’s “Base Level” column features the hottest new artists we’re buzzing about. Before they make it to the summit of superstardom, we spot them at base level–the beginning of their hopeful journey to the top.

Name: T Barz

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama
Age: 29

How Do You Describe Your Sound? I got an up north sound most definitely, but still keeping that southern “twange” I think I’m a mixture of MC Lyte, Eve and Missy.

If You Were The Love Child Of Any Artists (Dead Or Alive) Which Artists Would They Be? Eve and Usher. I say this because I can dance like really dance and I used to watch Usher back in the day and mimic a lot of his dance moves and Eve I think I got that edgy classiness that she does, not to mention that’s one of my favorite female rappers.

What’s Next? Every and anything I can get my hands on, from acting to branding, you name it.

RELATED STORIES:

BASE LEVEL: Jamaican Artist Spice Finds International Success On ‘LHHATL’

BASE LEVEL: Meet Hood Celebrityy, The Female Kartel

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 day ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 5 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 6 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now