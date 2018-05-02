IfSlaveryWasAChoice Hashtag Trends Following Kanye West’s TMZ Rant

Kanye West has sparked a new trending topic. After he went on an entire rant about slavery being a choice, Black Twitter did what it does best and turned his words into a comedic scenario.

The Internet took a moment to consider what life would be like if slavery really was a choice. The hashtag #IfSlaveryWasAChoice was born and it’s the most hilarious thing you’ll run across today.

Me calling Bossip to let them know who massa's wife been smashing to smithereens while he was away. #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/RRUHN6vcT6 — Angela (@TheKitchenista) May 2, 2018

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice Massa : PICK THAT THERE COTTON FASTER!!!!! Me : pic.twitter.com/qjp8wSQKYd — Lex la Flame🇳🇬 (@Lex_P_) May 2, 2018

“Okay, it says here on Careerbuilder that Massa Thomas got better slavecare“ #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/THEhQFjjtg — CallMeTuneJulius (@FunnyJulius) May 1, 2018

The tweets keep on coming. Hit the flip for more #IfSlaveryWasAChoice jokes.

