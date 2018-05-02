Feature Story
#IfSlaveryWasAChoice Hashtag Trends Following Kanye West’s TMZ Rant

Written By: Nia Noelle

Chained Slaves

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

Kanye West has sparked a new trending topic. After he went on an entire rant about slavery being a choice, Black Twitter did what it does best and turned his words into a comedic scenario.

The Internet took a moment to consider what life would be like if slavery really was a choice. The hashtag #IfSlaveryWasAChoice was born and it’s the most hilarious thing you’ll run across today.

 

The tweets keep on coming. Hit the flip for more #IfSlaveryWasAChoice jokes.

