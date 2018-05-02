Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Yes: Lauryn Hill Takes Her Remixed Song Back From Drake For A Hot Freestyle

Queen.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment
2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 5

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Lauryn Hill‘s 1998 classic “Ex-Factor” was pushed back into the spotlight in 2018 with two major artists using it as a sample. Cardi B repeated Ms. Hill’s timeless lyrics in her cut “Be Careful,” while Drake gave Lauryn’s track a New Orleans makeover for his banger “Nice For What.”

Ms. Hill definitely seemed to be feeling the latter song since she performed a whole freestyle over the track at her concert in New York.

Peep the bars below!

 

G.O.A.T.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 21 hours ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 5 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 6 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now