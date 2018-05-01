So Beautiful
Cardi B. Pays Tribute To Princess Diana In This Fashionable Way

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 21 hours ago
Cardi B. performed at Broccoli Fest this past weekend in Washington, D.C. wearing a more relaxed outfit on stage. Sporting a t-shirt, jean shorts, and a jacket, she paid tribute to a very famous woman.

Cardi B Performs at Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Bronx beauty wore a $435.00 Off-White Princess Diana t-shirt on the stage.

BILLIE JEAN

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B. is known to show love to other women and artists. She most recently paid tribute to TLC with her outfit at Coachella.

The pregnant queen announced that she will be canceling the rest of her performances, due to her pregnancy, until the Fall when she goes on tour with Bruno Mars. She is reportedly expecting in July.

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Tell us in the comment section.

