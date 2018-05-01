The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Explanation Of Issa Rae’s Controversial Comments For Fake Woke People [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 22 hours ago
Headkrack is defending Issa Rae and everyone that is trying to go against her for something she wrote in her book. Nearly 3 years ago Issa wrote a book and an excerpt from it talks about why Black women should date Asian men. People are just now seeing it and very upset.

Issa is a comedian and a lot of the comments in her book are satire. Headkrack mentioned that people are fake woke and don’t get her comedy. Meek Mill is also allowed to move around the country as long as he sends in his itinerary. The same judge that wants to go against him is allowing it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

