Is Kanye West Blaming The Wrong Person For His Mother’s Death? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Kanye West has been making headlines for weeks now after wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, supporting President Donald Trump and more. Many believe that Kanye’s breakdown is due to him never grieving his mothers death. He also wants to use a mug shot of the doctor he blames for his mothers death as his album cover.

The doctor also mentioned that Kanye should talk to his cousin, who took care of his mom after the operation. Robert Kardashian is also dating again. He allegedly is very happy with his Instagram model girlfriend, Star Divine.

