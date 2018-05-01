The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Won’t Come To Work Because Of JahLion Sound [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Black Tony is up to some foolishness again and now involving JahLion Sound. Yesterday, JahLion Sound got all these deliveries to his house of couches, televisions and more. He found out that it was Black Tony that filled out paperwork in his name to get the items.

JahLion is pissed and threatened Black Tony. Now he won’t come to work because Rickey Smiley won’t protect him from JahLion. Black Tony mentioned that he’s trying to start a business and didn’t want to use his own cash. He’ll probably never come to work now.

