A Slip Of The Tongue Sparks The Need Of A Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 19 hours ago
Sergio and Constance have been married for 6 years and are currently separated. Constance caught Sergio cheating with a woman after she found pictures on Facebook and Instagram. After that they got into a huge argument and she mentioned to him that the baby wasn’t his. Now he believes her so wants to get a test.

The kid is 4 years old and Sergio isn’t sure if they will be together if the baby is his. Neither of them can trust each other and it’s a scary situation. Find out if he’s the father or not.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

