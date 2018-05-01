A Slip Of The Tongue Sparks The Need Of A Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]

Sergio and Constance have been married for 6 years and are currently separated. Constance caught Sergio cheating with a woman after she found pictures on Facebook and Instagram. After that they got into a huge argument and she mentioned to him that the baby wasn’t his. Now he believes her so wants to get a test.
The kid is 4 years old and Sergio isn’t sure if they will be together if the baby is his. Neither of them can trust each other and it’s a scary situation. Find out if he’s the father or not.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
