The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary With Da Tea Dances To Diana Ross [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

We all know Gary With Da Tea for giving us all the gossip going on. In this clip he is dancing to Diana Ross’s, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” He was on stage at the Improv and began to lip sync the song as well as dance around.

Gary did a twirl around grabbed the microphone and asked everyone to get up. He also went down to show some fans love. We love Gary With Da Tea!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: 9 Of Gary With Da Tea’s Favorite Things [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Goes In On Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Is Soliciting Prayers For Safaree [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Gary With Da Tea

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

24 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 21 hours ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 5 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 6 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now