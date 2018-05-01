The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why We Shouldn’t Take Kanye West’s “Lift Yourself” Seriously [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 18 hours ago
Kanye West released a song with T.I. the other day and is beginning to drop some more. Headkrack mentioned that fans got to hear “Lift Yourself,” and the beat was hot, but he was just scatting. He believes that the real verse will come out soon and he’s joking with  everyone.

Quavo is making headlines after he was arrested for assault. Him and several others jumped a hotel worker after he asked them to move their car. R. Kelly is also being shut down in several cities after the women of color #MeToo community seek justice.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

10 Reasons Why We’re Officially Done With Kanye West

10 Reasons Why We’re Officially Done With Kanye West

10 Reasons Why We’re Officially Done With Kanye West

Kanye West has gotten away with a lot of things over the years that we probably wouldn’t accept from any other artist. In his latest rant, he admits that if he’d voted, it would’ve been for Donald Trump. So is it official, are we over Yeezy? Check out these 10 reasons why we’re officially done with Kanye West.  

