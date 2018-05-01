The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Warren Ballentine Talks About The Man Who’s Key To Getting Trump Impeached [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
There is a lot going on in the White House and Warren Ballentine helps us to better understand it. Warren talked about how President Donald Trump doesn’t think about decision he made. Most of them are based upon reacting and not having people behind him to go against things he does.

Robert Mueller’s questions that he wanted to ask were leaked, but Warren believes a lot of them would set Trump up. Warren also believes that Michael Cohen is key to get Trump impeached. We will just have to wait and see what happens.

