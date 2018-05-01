News
OMG: The Internet Is Cracking Up Over One Bizarre Moment In Bill Cosby’s Trial

The man has truly lost it.

Posted 14 hours ago
Jury Finds Bill Cosby Guilty In Retrial

Last week, Bill Cosby was found guilty of three acts of aggravated indecent assault, and while the Internet definitely had their thoughts on the verdict, there was another moment during his whole trial that folks couldn’t avoid.

While Cosby was walking with his people, cameras caught him doing the most bizarre “lean back” one could do in the middle of a sexual assault scandal.

SON #BILLCOSBY IS WILDIN WITH HIS #ANTICS WTF MAN MY CHEST HURT #QUEENZFLIP

A post shared by Queenzflip Official (@queenzflip) on

 

There’s no telling if Cosby’s random gesture was a nervous tick or if the comedian has lost it in more ways than one. Either way, the Internet didn’t know how to act.

I swear to god the internet is undefeated 😂😭 #BillCosby

A post shared by Dyllan Bhattacharya (@mr.bangbangbaby) on

 

Some folks are even trying to get a #CosbyChallenge going.

Smh, TEW MUCH.

Swipe through for some more hilarious parodies and memes of Cosby’s bizarre moment! 

