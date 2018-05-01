News
The Weeknd Has A New Collaboration With Bape On The Way

Abel really is the king of collaborations

Posted 9 hours ago
The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection

It looks like a new Bape collaboration is on the way, and we’ve got The Weeknd to thank for this one.

Joining forces with Canadian superstar, the Japanese retailer and the singer have teased the first sample of their upcoming capsule–and it’s got fans both curious and excited.

The Weeknd gave everyone a preview last night via Instagram, showing his followers a glimpse at a yet-to-be released black jacket. The garment features A Bathing Ape’s signature camouflage logo in an orange and yellow colorway, along with XO’s famous branding printed inside. The design also includes two Bape gorilla heads along with writing that states: “A Bathing Ape” and “Till We Overdose.”

Unfortunately for all the eager fans out there ready to purchase this teased collab, details on the collection are a complete mystery as of now. As far as release dates for the pictured jacket, according to Abel’s caption, we can expect it to be “coming soon.”

