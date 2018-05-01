News
Watch: Iman Shumpert Talks Getting Curved By Teyana Taylor And Kanye’s New Album

He also talks about Ye's new album and Trump politics

Posted 9 hours ago
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Iman Shumpert stopped by the Power 106 FM studio to talk with The Cruz show about everything going on in his life and career right now.

The Sacramento Kings player discusses his reality show on VHA, life wife Teyana Taylor–including the time she curved him–and Donald Trump‘s politics. He also talks about the possibility of Lebron James making his move to Los Angeles next season, Kanye West‘s new album, and the fact that Teyana thinks the music he’s making is angry.

Check out the entire interview below to get into Shumpert’s head and find out where his career is going.

Photos
