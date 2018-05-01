News
Home > News

Watch: The Official ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Trailer Has Finally Arrived

'Ant-Man and The Wasp' is In theaters July 6

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
MCM London Comic Con

Source: Ollie Millington / Getty

The record-breaking opening weekend of Avengers: Infinity War has finally winded down, but that doesn’t mean Marvel fans are tired off of these movies just yet. As announced yesterday, Marvel Studios dropped the official, full-length trailer for their next film, Ant-Man and The Wasp today.

In this new trailer, viewers get their first look at the film’s villain, Ghost. It was revealed last month that Hannah John-Kamen would be taking on the role, and she was also unveiled in the newest poster for the film–But this is the first time fans get to see her in action.

Ant-Man and The Wasp arrives in theaters on July 6th, but until then, here’s the trailer:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 5 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 5 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now