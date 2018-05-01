Music
#AlrightPetunia: Teyana Taylor Dismisses Rumors That She Split From Iman Shumpert

Teyana says she's still riding on & with her man...

Written By: HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 23 hours ago
Teyana Taylor came through the internet streets on Tuesday to dismiss an earlier report that she and her husband, Iman Shumpert, may be heading for splitsville.

“The only split Petunia is doing issa split on da dickkkkkk,” she wrote on Twitter.

Shumpert joined in to play a few moments after:

According to a Monday exclusive by gossip site Terez Owens, Taylor gave Shumpert the boot after she allegedly discovered a secret cell phone with damning texts and messages.

Rumors ramped up even after Taylor posted a clip to her social media announcing that tonight’s episode would be the season finale of the couple’s hit VH1 show, “Teyana & Iman.” Owens also reported that because of the split, filming was cut short, resulting in the series only airing five episodes instead of eight.

 

This isn’t the first time the Shumperts dodged infidelity rumors. In 2016, Iman shared a personal message on Instagram saying at one point in his life he was “young and selfish,” but that time and maturity had changed him.

The Shumperts obviously seem unbothered and are probably gearing up for the release of Taylor’s studio album which drops on June 22.

