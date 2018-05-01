The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Woman Gets Accused Of Cussing Out Mexican Tenants [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. really needs to stop messing with people because they don’t care about cursing at him. He called up a woman and accused her of cursing out her Spanish tenants. The lady on the phone kept asking who this was and called him out about being rude to her on the phone.

Roy then threatened to slap her with a burrito. He then mentioned a guy named, Juan she cursed out and she had no idea who that was. She ended up hanging up on him and Roy just laughed when he called back and told her it was a prank call.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

