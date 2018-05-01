The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack Describes “Avengers: Infinity War” As “Traumatic” And “Aggressive [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
The movie, “Avengers: Infinity War,” has been the topic of discussion all over lately. It made of $630 million and fans seem to be very emotional about the film. Headkrack talked about it and mentioned that he couldn’t believe what was happening so early on in the movie.

It set a tone that lived through the entire time. Headkrack also talked about how Kanye West releasing a new song titled, “Ye vs. The People.” It features T.I. and Kanye reveals he’s still woke.

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 6am ET.

RELATED: Okoye Steals The Show In New “Avengers: Infinity War” Trailer [VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Kanye West Being Used? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His “Hero,” She Wasn’t Having It

