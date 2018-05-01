Omarosa Exposes the Truth About President Trump’s ‘S***hole Countries’ Comment

Photo by

Omarosa Exposes the Truth About President Trump’s ‘S***hole Countries’ Comment

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 11 hours ago
2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

The situation between Omarosa Maniagualt-Newman and President Donald Trump is definitely not what it used to be. We know that because she’s no longer a part of his administration. But what’s really telling is her willingness to publicly expose him as saying the infamous “shithole countries” comment. Or to put it more bluntly, she snitched on ass to the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari via … Twitter.

“President @MBuhari FYI he said it. #Naija,” she wrote on Monday.

Omarosa’s Tweet came in the wake of Trump being asked directly at a press conference with Buhari about the veracity of reports from January that claimed he referred to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as coming from “s–thole countries” in a closed-door Oval Office meeting with lawmakers.

“Why are we having all these people from s–thole countries come here?” he griped Jan. 12, according to the Washington Post.

You can only imagine the uncomfortableness for Buhari – who was in town Monday to meet with the president – was feeling and tiptoed around a question involving the controversial remark, opting not to put Trump on the spot.

“Well, I’m very careful about what the press says about people other than myself,” Buhari said. “I’m not sure about the validity or whether that allegation against the President was true or not so the best thing for me is to keep quiet.”

That’s when Trump went to work with his obviously effective BS on the reporters saying that he and Buhari did not discuss the comment — but Trump didn’t deny saying it, either.

“You do have some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in,” he said. “We didn’t discuss it, because the president knows me, and he knows where I’m coming from and I appreciate that. We did not discuss it.”

Of course you know that this isn’t the first time Omarosa, the former Office of Public Liaison’s director of communications, has dropped a dime on the Trump administration.

The former “Apprentice” standout spent much of her time as a contestant on the CBS reality series “Celebrity Big Brother” offering her fellow houseguests various scoops and tidbits of information, including the claim that Vice President Mike Pence depends on Jesus to tell him what to say.

The White House announced in December Omarosa had resigned from her position, but sources have said that she was ousted by Chief of Staff John Kelly and escorted out of the White House.

The reality star later said on “Big Brother” that leaving the White House was like being “freed off a plantation” — and hinted that she wouldn’t be keeping her lips sealed for much longer.

“I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime. He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire… but I have to tell my truth. I’m tired of being muted… I’ve been defending somebody for so long. Now I’m like, ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f–ked up,’” she mused.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Tasos Katopodis and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Photos
