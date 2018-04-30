MuteRKelly: Black Hollywood Teams Up To Hold R Kelly Accountable For His Alleged Sex Crimes Against Women & Girls

Source: Scott Legato / Getty
The reckoning is here..finally.
After decades of rumors, allegations and evidence susbtantiating claims of
R. Kelly’s continuous sexually lewd interactions with women and girls throughout his career, WOC in Hollywood are finally taking a definitive stance against the disgraced R&B star: #MuteRKelly.
A TimesUp taskforce comprised of Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes and other powerful women of color in the industry issued a statement today asking Live Nation and Sony Music to cancel R. Kelly’s tour dates and drop his recording deal, among other demands.
“A letter to our sisters. We as WOC of Times Up, recognize the responsibility we have to our sisters of all kinds, across all industries. We see you because we are you. We stand linked with our sisters and will no longer tolerate the predatory behavior of R Kelly to go unchecked,” actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell wrote on Instagram.
“This is a call to action to
#MuteRKelly. His music must be turned down and the voices of these brave survivors must be heard. We’re calling on corporations that do business with him to cut all ties with R. Kelly and insist on safety and dignity for women of all kinds.”
Other celebrities retweeted the initiative in solidarity:
The demands come in the wake of famed radio host
Tom Joyner announcing he will no longer play the ‘Chocolate Factory’ crooner’s songs on-air.
Kelly was also recently dropped from Ticketmaster’s May 5th
“Pre-Mother’s Day Love Jam.”
