Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle Are Feuding With Each Other Once Again

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle Are Feuding With Each Other Once Again

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Mark Davis/BET / Getty

Tamar Braxton has reignited her longstanding feud with R&B darling K. Michelle. Fans thought the dynamic duo settled their beef after they shared the stage for a memorable performance at the 2015 BET Awards. But the truce has proven to be short-lived.

As reported by celebrityinsider.com, last week, Braxton was on the “Steve Harvey Show” where she was asked a question about plastic surgery.

Tamar told Harvey, “I just think that you do have to do your research. But you can’t be thinking you’re gonna go ahead and have plastic surgery on the Groupon. Ain’t no plastic surgery on sale! Like that’s not gonna happen. And if it’s on sale, 9 times out of 10, you’re not supposed to get it from the person that’s having a sale. Don’t do that.”

Tamar didn’t say K. Michelle’s name specifically, but many took it as a shot against the singer. Her answer definitely angered K. Michelle, who recently opened up about the complications from having her butt implants removed.

K. Michelle fired back at Tamar via a series of tweets that she quickly deleted. She took aim at Tamar’s age and her ex-husband’s money.

She tweeted: “I’ve worked for every single dime I have. I have never had a man to take care of me and pay my bills. I’m on the road every weekend even after a massive surgery to take care of the whole family. I can’t expect Milk Duds sitting on the couch to understand real woman shit.”

Adding: “I’m proud of myself, I’ve really worked so hard from the bed on bed rest. Two restaurants, second is now about to open. Found three homes to flip and Renovate. Several business calls, wrote music, searching surrogates, and my relationship is strong is love and strong again.”

Tamar responded by indirectly mentioning the fact that Michelle’s son does not live with her.

To which K. snapped back: “You start something AGAIN then cry like a victim. I wasn’t bothering a soul Bring up my child we got beef Forever! 10 years old then me and keep going. Don’t Act your current wage act your age, Charles Barkley.”

One fan reacted to the drama by saying: “She knows her and k Michelle had previous issues so what she said was shady considering the question was based on k Michelle and her journey to recovering from a botch job. Tamar is a bigger celebrity; she has multiple shows she just had more exposure I didn’t know k Michelle until she and Tamar had beef couple years ago.”

Another commenter said they are both too old for this pettiness: “Too old for this shit; high school is over. They need to let whatever beef they have to go. At this point, they’re taking shots at each other parenting skills and sons.”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Christopher Polk/BET and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Mark Davis/BET, Getty Images, and EURweb

Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 4 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 5 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now