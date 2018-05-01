‘The Simpsons’ Has Now Surpassed ‘Gunsmoke’ as TV’s Longest-Running Show Ever!

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

‘The Simpsons’ Has Now Surpassed ‘Gunsmoke’ as TV’s Longest-Running Show Ever!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 12 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Simpsons

Source: FOX / Getty

“I’ve had plenty of guys come after me and I’ve buried them all. Hobos, sea captains, Joey Bishop…”

“Don’t forget the Special Olympics.”

“Oh, yeah. I buried the Special Olympics!”

Krusty the Clown’s boast, about his failed competition over the years, might as well be The Simpsons‘. The animated series, which aired its first episode in 1989 (and that doesn’t even include The Tracey Ullman Show shorts), has seen five presidents and may outlast its own network — it’s also broken numerous television records, including longest-running primetime animated sitcom, longest-running primetime live action sitcom, the most seasons for any American scripted primetime series, and as of Sunday, the most episodes, too.

Last night’s episode, “Forgive and Regret,” was The Simpsons‘ 636th — that’s one more than the previous record-holder, Gunsmoke, aired during its 20-season run. (Seasons used to be longer; Gunsmoke‘s first five seasons were all 39 episodes long, while the longest Simpsons season is 25 episodes.)

“I say reboot Gunsmoke and keep TV’s hottest rivalry going strong,” executive producer Matt Selman told the Washington Post, while long-time director David Silverman added, “The record-holder for most seasons was of course Gunsmoke at 20. Once we broke that, I had a feeling we would go to at least 30 seasons. And I was looking towards breaking the 635 [episode] mark — it seemed a strong possibility.”

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Fox and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Fox, YouTube, and Uproxx

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

16 photos Launch gallery

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

Continue reading Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 4 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 5 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now