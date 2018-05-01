More New Flavors Coming from Oreo

Cookie monster’s taste buds must be tingling.

There are three new Oreo flavors on the market for children, adults, and aficionados alike to try out.

Some may ask: why not just leave well enough alone? But that’s how the cookie crumbles and Oreo left it up to fans to decide.

The three competing cookie flavors are Cherry Cola, which comes with a popping candy surprise on the inside, Kettle Corn, and Pina Colada Thins.

Oreo created a website for fans to vote.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WXIX-TV Cincinnati and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Robyn Beck and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Mandel Ngan and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter