More New Flavors Coming from Oreo

Posted 12 hours ago
US-LIFESTYLE-FOOD-OREO

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) –

Cookie monster’s taste buds must be tingling.

There are three new Oreo flavors on the market for children, adults, and aficionados alike to try out.

Some may ask: why not just leave well enough alone? But that’s how the cookie crumbles and Oreo left it up to fans to decide.

The three competing cookie flavors are Cherry Cola, which comes with a popping candy surprise on the inside, Kettle Corn, and Pina Colada Thins.

Oreo created a website for fans to vote. 

 

