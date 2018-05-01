News
James Shaw, Jr. Continues To Be A Hero After The “Waffle House” Attack; Pays Funeral Costs For Victims

Four Killed, Two Wounded In Shooting At Nashville Area Waffle House

Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. to Pay for Funeral Costs of Victims

 

 

James Shaw Jr.,the hero in the Waffle House attack continues to amaze by taking donations from a GoFundMe page to for the funerals of all four victims; DeEbony Groves, Akilah DaSilva, Joe R. Perez, and Taurean C. Sanderlin. This is what Shaw had to say about his use of the GoFundMe money, “There are four families that are grieving right now. So much life was lost for no reason. I feel like it could be very selfish of me if I didn’t point it out. And I apologize.”

The GoFundMe page had an initial ending goal of $15,000 but ended up receiving more than eleven times that amount after the story became national news and raised over $165K.

Shaw continues, “I did that completely out of a selfish act. I was completely doing it just to save myself. I don’t want people to think that I was the Terminator or Superman or anybody like that.”

Even though he didn’t intend to be a hero, his actions are showing us otherwise.

