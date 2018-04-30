Music
Home > Music

‘The Real’ Snags Best Entertainment Talk Host Daytime Emmy Trophy

Hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley shared the honor.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

The hosts of ‘The Real’ just scored a Daytime Emmy for best entertainment talk host with all four women sharing the prize. The team was in a competitive category, up against ‘The View,’ ‘The Talk,’ ‘Live With Kelly!’ and more.

Hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley burst into excitement when their names were called–clearly not expecting to win. Jeannie threw off her shoes to run up the stairs to join the circle of winners.

“We are in pure shock,” Tamera told the crowd.

“Thank your for showing women of color that we can make it,” Loni added tearfully.

You can watch their acceptance speech below:

RELATED LINKS

The Entire Cast Of ‘Moesha’ Reunites During An Emotional Segment Of ‘The Real’

The Hosts Of ‘The Real’ Wish Tamar The Best In The Midst Of Her Divorce

‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Is Divorcing Her Husband

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 4 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 4 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now