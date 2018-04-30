Music
Home > Music

Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband Freddy Expecting Baby With New Girlfriend

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Roku Grand Opening

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

The Real’s Jeannie Mai‘s ex-husband Freddy Harteis is having a baby.

A few months ago, Jeannie tearfully announced she and her husband Freddy were getting a divorce because they had different views on having children. Well it looks like Freddy quickly found a new love, because he is expecting his first child with a woman named Lindsey Toole.

The production company owner posted a photo holding a children’s book with the word “dad” on it. The caption read,

“I have been walking on the clouds because of the thought of us having a miracle of our own and yesterday, my heart about burst out of my chest when we found out our precious child, would be our precious DAUGHTER. I cannot wait to hold and kiss my sweet girl, she will be crazy beautiful like her mama.”

Jeanie and Freddy’s relationship seemed to end amicably, with the host saying, “To this day, I mean it honestly, he’s the best man I know. I married him because he’s like my dad. He’s very loyal, he’s very compassionate, so funny, an awesome guy and in our 13 years of being together there was never any lies, no betrayal, no cheating, nothing.”

What say you readers? Is Freddy’s new baby a little too close to the time he and Jeannie got divorced?

RELATED STORIES:

‘The Real’ Snags Best Entertainment Talk Host Daytime Emmy Trophy

‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Is Divorcing Her Husband

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 4 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 4 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now