Music
Home > Music

BASE LEVEL: Jamaican Artist Spice Finds International Success On ‘LHHATL’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Spice

Source: SPEX PHOTOGRAPHY, INC / SPEX PHOTOGRAPHY, INC

HelloBeautiful.com’s “Base Level” column features the hottest new artists we’re buzzing about. Before they make it to the summit of superstardom, we spot them at base level–the beginning of their hopeful journey to the top.

Name: Grace Latoya Hamilton, known professionally as Spice, is a Jamaican dancehall recording artist, singer and songwriter.

Hometown: Saint Catherine Parish, Jamaica

Musical Influences: Professor Nuts

Biggest Break Thus Far: Expanding my brand internationally with my Television debut on Vh1’s Love & Hip Hop ATL

How Do You Describe Your Sound? My sound is unique. You can hear authentic Dancehall in my voice once I’m on a mic.

If you were the offspring of any entertainer (dead or alive) who would be your parents? The Marleys and The Jacksons.

What do you want fans to walk away with when they hear your music? I want fans to walk feeling sexy and confident. My music is to lift your spirit make you happy and to make you want to dance any where despite your shape or race.

What’s next? My next mission is to open up doors that females in the Dancehall fraternity have never open before. There is no category for Dancehall in the Grammy awards and I want to be able to leave them no option but the acknowledge this female from Jamaica for that category.

RELATED STORIES:

BASE LEVEL: Meet Hood Celebrityy, The Female Kartel

BASE LEVEL: VanJess Are Two Gorgeous Black Girls On The Rise

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 4 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 4 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now