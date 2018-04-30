Lil Scrappy & The Bam Are Having A Baby

There’s a baby Bam in the oven.
One of our favorite Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couples are expecting a baby. After a few weeks of speculation, Bambi put rumors to rest when she confirmed to TheShadeRoom that she is 20 weeks pregnant. Rumors first started flying when Waka Flocka congratulated the LHHATL star under a family photo.
Bambi reportedly wanted to keep the early stages of her pregnancy secret because she suffered a miscarriage before.
Check out her small baby bump, below:
Congrats to #Bambi and #Scrappy from #LHHATL. Earlier this week we posted the news that #Bambi was preggers and it’s true! The couple revealed to us that they are expecting their first child together. Bambi is currently 20 weeks, but doesn’t know the gender just yet. _____________________________________ She wanted to wait to announce her pregnancy after experiencing a miscarriage in the past. She just wanted to be safe prior to announcing because they were both so hurt by the miscarriage. _____________________________________ We send our love to both #Bambi and #Scrappy as they expand their family. ❤️
Congrats!
