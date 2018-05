How The Cast Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Spent The Last Weekend Of April [EXCLUSIVE]

The weekend is over and everyone from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” was talking about what they did. Da Brat was in Brooklyn for the “Set It Off,” play and mentioned how much fun it was. Headkrack performed in August, Georgia for a comedy show and the crowd was so energetic.

Gary With Da Tea didn’t do much this weekend besides see a play and relax. Rickey Smiley performed for a military sorority. Now it’s back to work, but looking forward to the weekend coming up.

