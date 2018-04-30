How Too $hort Is Getting Back At The Woman Who Falsely Accused Him Of Rape [EXCLUSIVE]

Teana Lewis made headlines last year after claiming that rapper, Too $hort raped her. The rapper showed text messages she sent about hooking up and the charges were dropped. Too $hort is now suing the young lady for slander, defamation and loss of business deals.
Instagram model, Celina Powell is telling the world that Offset is her baby daddy after getting an alleged paternity test. Cardi B is set to have her baby in July and many don’t believe Celina. We will have to wait and see what happens with this case.
