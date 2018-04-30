The Best JahLion Sound Impression We’ve Heard [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Listeners called to give shout outs to different people, make fun of Gary With Da Tea and more. One caller told everyone to be nice and to do a good deed for someone they don’t know. Another person sang a song for Rickey Smiley and it made him laugh.

One person even mentioned that someone needs to turn the light on in Kanye West’s head. When Rickey spoke to another caller they pretended to be JahLion Sound and it was a great impression. It made everyone laugh in the room especially when he spelled out his name.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

