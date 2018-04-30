How Black Tony Ended Up In Green Bay [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called to speak to Rickey Smiley about his check being short and isn’t happy about it. He jumped on a moving train and just got off then found out he was in Green Bay. Black Tony is really scared because he only sees White people.
He has a pistol with him and is at Ihop waiting for Rickey to help him. Rickey mentioned if you live near Green Bay to pick up Black Tony. He then began to cry on the phone, we have to figure out how to get Black Tony back to Atlanta.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
