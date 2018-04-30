Cincinnati: Police To Announce Action Plan For 911 Call Center

Update: Following the tragedy that happened with Kyle Plush, the Police are expected to announce their action plan today for dealing with issues at the 911 call center in Cincinnati. All this is coming from what happened a couple weeks. (FOX19)

A teen in Ohio is dead after making several 911 calls to report that he was trapped in the seats of a minivan.

Police say 16-year-old Kyle Plush somehow became trapped in the third-row bench seat and died from “positional asphyxiation.” But before that, he made two heartbreaking calls to 911 pleading for help. In his first call, around 3 p.m., Plush cried and desperately tried to communicate with the operator. He was able to explain that he was trapped in the van in his school parking lot. He told the operator, “I probably don’t have much time left, so tell my mom I love her if I die.”

